Juguetweet: toys for kids in Michoacán

For the seventh year in a row, Twitter users in Michoacán have organized a toy collection drive under the banner Juguetweet, a blending of the word tweet and the Spanish word for toy, juguete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive started yesterday in Morelia, the state capital, and will continue today in a marathon of concerts and other activities at the Melchor Ocampo park.

Organizer Carlos Alejandro Palma Jotar explained that the main thrust behind the initiative, which uses the tagline “140 characters, thousands of smiles,” comes from social media users, who promote and encourage it.

In past editions, the Juguetweet project has collected as many as 5,000 toys. Last year the numbers declined to 2,100 toys, but the organizers are undeterred, and have set themselves a goal to collect at least 500 more than that.

Almost all kinds of toys are accepted, Palma said, used or new. One restriction is that they don’t require batteries. Donors are also asked not to give toy guns and violent games.

Organizers and officers with the National Gendarmerie police force will travel tomorrow morning in celebration of Three Kings Day to poor areas around the city to distribute their gifts.

“We go to ranches and remote communities, where our solidarity and support is needed the most,” Palma told a press conference.

The Juguetweet drive is conducted in several other Mexican cities as well.

Source: Cambio de Michoacán (sp), El Universal (sp)