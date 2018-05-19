Kidnapped Michoacán candidate rescued; another taken in Puebla

As kidnappers made off with a candidate for mayor in Michoacán Thursday morning, another candidate in Puebla found himself in a similar plight.

But María de Lourdes Torres Díaz, candidate for the Together We’ll Make History coalition for mayor of Álvaro Obregón, Michoacán, who was taken from her campaign headquarters by two armed men, was rescued yesterday afternoon.

Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo said a specialized anti-kidnapping unit of the state Attorney General’s office (PGJ) located the candidate in the Morelia metropolitan area.

But her rescue was not without incident. Police clashed in a gunfight with Torres’ captors, killing one. There were no arrests but Aureoles stated the case is not yet closed.

Also on Thursday morning, an independent candidate for mayor of Palmar de Bravo, Puebla, was taken from his vehicle as he was traveling between Tecamachalco and Cañada Morelos.

Ángel Morales Ugalde had just taken his children to school and was en route to his campaign headquarters, but never arrived.

Yesterday, the state’s interior secretary reported that Morales’ family had been contacted by his captors, who demanded a ransom.

Diódoro Carrasco Altamirano dismissed the notion that Morales was taken for political reasons.

Palmar de Bravo is located in the Red Triangle region of Puebla, famous for pipeline theft.

The candidate is the brother of ex-mayor Pablo Morales Ugalde, who is behind bars after he was arrested in June 2017 for alleged ties with fuel thieves.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)