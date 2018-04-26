Kidnapped priest found dead despite ransom payment

A Catholic priest who was kidnapped earlier this month was found dead yesterday, the third to die in violent circumstances in just over a week.

José Moisés Fabila Reyes, 83, had been based at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, where he was described by parishioners as a calm man who kept a low profile.

But on April 3 he was kidnapped during a trip to Cuernavaca, Morelos. Family members paid a ransom of 2 million pesos (US $106,000), according to sources within the church, but Fabila was killed anyway.

His body was found in Cuernavaca, after the ransom was paid.

According to relatives, the priest suffered a heart condition and it is likely that he was not able to survive the conditions in which he was kept. Preliminary investigations have indicated he was already dead when the ransom negotiations came to an end.

The manner in which the kidnapping was carried out indicates that the perpetrators kept close tabs on Fabila and knew of his and his family’s movements, waiting for an ideal moment to seize him.

Fabila was ordained in the summer of 1961, and had been at the Basilica since 2001.

Two priests were murdered last week in Jalisco and México state.

