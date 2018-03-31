Lack of care, training cause most accidents

A transportation study in Puebla has found that 73% of highway accidents in the state during vacation periods are caused by careless or untrained drivers.

The study Vacations on the Road found that drivers who ignore safety measures and those who know their way around a city but have little experience driving on highways are the cause of nearly three-quarters of all accidents.

“Driving on the road is not the same as in the city. Most drivers involved in these vacation period incidents are urban drivers with little or no training in highway driving,” stated the document prepared by the state chapter of the Mexican Association for Transportation and Mobility (AMTM).

As a result they take few precautions when sharing the road with large trucks, use the shoulder as a lane in which to drive or overtake vehicles on the right.

Other contributing factors are driving at excessive speeds, lane violations, cell phone use and driving while tired, the study said.

The deputy director of mobility and road safety at AMTM Puebla offered several tips for motorists during the current Easter Week vacation period, including obeying the speed limit, maintaining enough distance between vehicles, avoiding driving when tired and purchasing liability insurance.

The study also found that the Puebla portion of the Mexico City-Veracruz highway is one of the top 10 highways in the country for the number of traffic accidents.

The AMTM is a civil association whose purpose is to encourage the efficient and safe transportation of people and goods and improve mobility.

Source: El Sol de Puebla (sp)

