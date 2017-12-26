LadyTrump becomes #LadyPollos with gifts

A Zacatecas politician celebrated Christmas by handing out gifts of roasted chicken to the less fortunate, for whom there was no question where it came from: the packaging was clearly identified with the donor’s photo.

Social Encounter Party (PES) Deputy Iris Aguirre gave away the self-endorsed chicken dinners on Christmas Eve in the municipality of Fresnillo and subsequently uploaded photos and videos of her goodwill and charity to her Facebook account.

“There is nothing more beautiful than sharing this Christmas with those who are most needy,” the state congresswoman wrote in the accompanying caption, adding the hashtag #TeAmoFresnillo or #ILoveYouFresnillo.”

In the 20 photos and seven videos she shared online, Aguirre is seen posing with scores of the roast chickens packed into the back of a car and then walking dusty streets of impoverished neighborhoods in the municipality as she handed them out.

Along the way, she shakes hands of the recipients, offers blessings and words of encouragement, hugs some of them and poses for photos.

While Aguirre and her team stressed that they were not on the campaign trail and just wanted to help, they made sure that the name of the conservative party she represents was not lost on the beneficiaries.

“We’ve brought you some small gifts, a little roast chicken to celebrate Christmas, God bless you! Entrust yourself to the Lord as he is the only one that can help us. Blessings!” she told one elderly man as she handed over the meal.

But despite her seemingly good intentions, the social media backlash was swift and unforgiving and — as has become custom — Aguirre was also bestowed with a memorable hashtag moniker: #LadyPollos or the Chicken Lady.

“Well done, because you took those people something to eat but was it necessary for you to put your photo on the chickens?” one social media user questioned.

“There are a thousand of ways of buying votes, some give cement, others give sheets of metal, now the new style is giving away chickens . . .” another wrote.

For Aguirre, it is not the first time she has suffered the humiliation of having a “Lady” tag bestowed upon her.

Late last year she was dubbed #LadyTrump after she defended the then United States president-elect’s stance on deportations and his proposed strict immigration policies.

And just a month ago she was caught up in another online scandal and dubbed #LadyMallas, or the Mesh Lady, after she posted a photo with cyclone nets she had donated to another Zacatecas municipality, claiming that it would stop criminals from “going in to rape your girls.”

The titles “lady” and “lord” have been used by social media users in Mexico in recent years to identify and publicly shame people who have acted in questionable or controversial ways or with an attitude that reflects a sense of entitlement.

Source: El Universal (sp)