Leader of anti-brewery group arrested for death threats, attempted murder

A leader of the principal protest group opposed to the construction of a brewery in Baja California has been arrested and jailed on a range of charges, including making death threats and attempted murder.

León Fierro Reséndiz — the most prominent leader of Mexicali Resiste — allegedly committed the crimes at a January 16 protest at the Mexicali site where international beverage company Constellation Brands is building a US $1-billion plant.

During the protest, video evidence shows that Fierro drove a vehicle in the direction of a group of police officers who were present at the site.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday — the same day that Fierro was arrested — the state prosecutor described the injuries that one officer sustained to his ankle, shin and arm as a result of being hit by the vehicle and argued that Fierro had intended to kill the police.

Prior to the attack, Daniel González Guerra said, Fierro had threatened to kill the officers.

At least five state police officers and two municipal officers have filed criminal complaints against him.

Judge Ruth Esperanza Álvarez ordered the accused to stand trial on the charges of attempted murder, making threats, carrying out a dangerous attack and inflicting injuries.

She described Fierro’s conduct as “malicious” and remanded him in preventative custody.

A range of social and environmental organizations have demanded that authorities immediately release the Mexicali Resiste leader, releasing a statement in which they say that Fierro’s arrest was arbitrary.

“Several officers arrested him and put him into a white police pick-up truck without telling him the motive or showing him an arrest warrant,” the statement said.

At the same January protest there were intermittent clashes between protesters and police officers during which the former threw stones at the latter. At least five people were arrested and seven injured during the series of confrontations.

Mexicali Resiste opposes the brewery on the grounds that it will divert water required for agriculture and human needs.

Since 2016, the group — made up of farmers and local residents — has used a variety of tactics to demonstrate its opposition.

They have included setting up blockades to prevent access to the site, climbing to the top of a construction crane to start a hunger strike and physically confronting police officers.

The state government last year scrapped a 47.5-kilometer aqueduct project that would have supplied water to the brewery but the company said that decision had “no bearing on the project” because it had already started building its own water supply system.

Constellation Brands, the third largest beer maker in the United States, has consistently maintained that its investment in Mexico would create 750 permanent jobs in Mexicali and 3,000 to 4,000 positions during construction of the new plant.

