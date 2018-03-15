León regional hospital is nearing completion

252-bed facility will serve Guanajuato and Aguascalientes and part of Jalisco

A new 252-bed regional general hospital is set to open its doors in León, Guanajuato, where it will not only serve citizens of that state but those in Aguascalientes and the Jalisco highlands as well.

An estimated 460,000 patient consultations will be conducted annually at the Institute of Social Security (IMSS) facility, which health officials said this week is 99% complete.

The 1.5-billion-peso (US $78-million) hospital will also be able to handle 15,000 surgeries a year.

It will be staffed with physicians specializing in 50 branches of medicine including cardiology, reconstructive plastic surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, angiology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Another project nearing completion in the state is a 15-office, 62-million-peso family medical clinic in Celaya.

IMSS said it serves over 3 million patients every year in the state of Guanajuato, and that on any given day 12,900 medical, dental and emergency room consultations are performed, along with 66 births and 250 surgeries.

Source: Reforma (sp)