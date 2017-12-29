Lone gunman shoots, kills Guerrero mayor

Petatlán politician was planning on running for state Congress next year

The mayor of Petatlán, Guerrero, was shot and killed late last night while dining in a local restaurant with friends.

A single masked gunman arrived at the Casa Vieja restaurant in the center of town at about 11:30pm and fired at Arturo Gómez Pérez through a window.

Gómez Pérez sustained three gunshot wounds, one to each arm and one to his chest, state security spokesman Roberto Álvarez Heredia said. Several nine-millimeter bullet casings were retrieved from the scene of the attack.

The Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) mayor was rushed to a local private clinic by ambulance where he later died.

State security authorities have begun an operation to locate and apprehend the aggressor while the Attorney General’s office has also opened an investigation into the incident.

Gómez has been the mayor of the coastal municipality, situated about 35 kilometers southeast of Zihuatanejo, since October 2015 and was planning to run as a candidate for state Congress at next year’s elections.

The motive of the attack is unclear but the mayor’s death brings the death toll of officials in the municipality to four in a period of just over a year.

Since Governor Héctor Astudillo took office, also in October 2015, two mayors have been assassinated in Guerrero as well as a former state deputy, a PRD councilor and the party’s general secretary in the state.

A long time PRD politician in Jalisco was also killed yesterday in his native Tomatlán.

The new national president of the PRD, Manuel Granados, said that 22 party representatives have been killed during the current federal administration.

Guerrero is one of Mexico’s most violent states, ranking behind only Colima and Baja California Sur for the first 11 months of 2017, with a homicide rate of 58 per 100,000 people.

Source: Reforma (sp), Milenio (sp)