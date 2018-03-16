Los Cabos hotels filled with spring breakers

Hotel occupancy at 100% as visitors flock to the region from the US

Spring break is in full swing in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, driving up hotel occupancy rates to 100%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expected surge in visitors comes despite the publication earlier this month of a list of the 50 most violent cities in the world in terms of homicide rates. Los Cabos was ranked in first place.

“The tourism sector of Los Cabos has worked hard to achieve these occupancy rates,” said state Tourism Secretary Genaro Ruiz Hernández.

It is estimated that over 10,000 spring break visitors will arrive from the United States in the coming days.

Ruiz said the state hotel association was reporting that the nearly 15,000 hotel rooms in the area were fully booked, calling it “a full house.”

The spring break season will be followed by the Easter week vacation, when millions of students will have two weeks off starting March 26.

Ruiz explained that while tourism in Los Cabos is usually split 70%-30% between foreign and domestic travelers, during Holy Week the ratio is expected to be evenly split at 50-50.

Local tourist authorities predict inflows of 120 million pesos (US $6.4 million) during the Holy Week period alone.

The arrival of international tourists is expected to remain high and constant despite the unfavorable ranking by the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, said Rodrigo Esponda Cascajares, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Esponda dismissed the ranking of the 50 most violent cities ranking, charging that the data used was not from official sources and was applied with bias.

He said a study that ranked Los Cabos as the world’s most violent city over cities in countries such as Syria could not be taken seriously.

Source: Milenio (sp), SDP Noticias (sp)