Mayor raised the alarm over crime levels but no one listened

Copies of the mayor's correspondence: nothing happened for seven months.

Mayor of Texmelucan wrote 60 letters to the president and others to plead for help

A Puebla mayor’s pleas to President Enrique Peña Nieto and other federal and state authorities for help in the face of rising levels of violent crime were ignored, according to a report published today by the newspaper El Universal.

In October 2017, San Martín Texmelucan Mayor Rafael Núñez Ramírez wrote 60 official letters to the president and other politicians and government agencies in which he detailed serious security problems in the municipality — mainly due to petroleum theft-related violence.

But his call for help was in vain.

No additional support was provided to the municipality as it descended deeper into a spiral of violence that led to this week’s revelation that more than 100 people wearing the uniform of the municipal police were not actually police officers.

The mayor received no response to the letters other than the support provided by federal Labor Party Senator Manuel Bartlett, who took up the cause and demanded that action be taken.

“The recent events that have occurred in our municipality have caused a very alarming situation of insecurity,” Núñez wrote in a letter to Peña Nieto that was received by his office on October 5.

Some of the words Núñez used in other correspondence to describe the insecurity were “grave” and “out of control.”

In a letter to then interior secretary Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong the mayor demanded federal intervention to combat the root cause of the problem: illegal taps of fuel pipelines by gangs of thieves known as huachicoleros.

He also told Osorio Chong that criminals had infiltrated social structures in the municipality and warned that “if it is not combatted at this time, its eradication will be more difficult.”

All the letters placed special emphasis on the events of September 29 when three violent incidents occurred and stated that municipal forces were no longer able to combat the situation on their own.

“The criminal groups that operate in this zone have increased . . . exceeding the capacity of the security forces to respond to the actions,” the mayor wrote.

The offices of the president of a Congress public security committee, the Federal Police general commissioner, the president of the Senate, the CEO of Pemex and several state and federal politicians were among the other recipients of the mayor’s letters.

As the apathy on the part of authorities continued, homicides spiked again in the first quarter of 2018 and Núñez wrote to the state public security secretary on April 9 to remind him of previous security agreements they had reached.

Seven months later, Núñez believes they might have finally provided the impetus for authorities to act this week.

On Wednesday, prosecutors and soldiers raided the offices of the San Martín Texmelucan municipal police, turning up more than 100 fake police officers.

“Without having received a substantial response, on May 2 the state police stormed the offices of our police force and I believe that this action is related to the multiple letters that we sent and if that is the case I thank them,” he said.

Source: El Universal (sp)