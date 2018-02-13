Mazatlán carnival gets increased security

The Mazatlán Carnival will conclude tonight after five days of celebrations that were marred by a murder on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as of this afternoon that was the only incident of violence at the event whose first of two parades drew an estimated half a million people Sunday evening.

From the start there was a strong police presence on hand, but that was reinforced after an altercation early Sunday morning in the Flamingos neighborhood that left one man dead and another injured.

In response and in an attempt to quell any further violence, the state Secretariat of Public Security strengthened the carnival’s security operations by deploying more police officers to the most crowded areas.

They were joined by canine units trained in detecting narcotics.

Sunday’s parade delighted many thousands of residents and visitors, who spent more than three hours viewing more than 30 floats.

Local authorities reported that on each night an average of 90,000 people, including locals and domestic and foreign visitors, have poured into the streets of the port city.

The 2018 carnival concludes today with a second parade scheduled to start at 4:30pm.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Sol de Mazatlán (sp)