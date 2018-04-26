MercadoLibre announces US $275 million investment in Mexico

The online marketplace is investing in distribution centers, customer service

Amazon rival MercadoLibre announced today it is investing US $275 million on logistics, shipping and marketing in Mexico.

The Argentina-based online marketplace is in a tight race with Amazon to win e-commerce market share.

While the former had twice as much website traffic in Mexico as Amazon last year according to digital measurement company comScore, Amazon did $13 million more in business-to-consumer sales, according to research firm Euromonitor.

MercadoLibre’s investment includes $100 million already allocated to opening two new distribution centers in México state, said company founder and CEO Marcos Galperín.

One 30,000-square meter center is already operating in Cuautitlán Izcalli, while the second, a 100,000-square-meter facility in Tepozotlán, is still under construction.

Together they are expected to generate 3,000 jobs.

The remaining $175 million will go towards improving the buying experience with free shipping, streamlined returns and loyalty programs, said commercial director Omar Galicia.

With 3.5 million items sold every month, the Mexican market represents 10% of MercadoLibre’s operations. Galperín expects that in the near future Mexico sales will reach 20%, equal to its sales in Argentina.

“Mexico is one of the countries with the biggest e-commerce industry growth of the region,” Galperín said in a statement. “We want to accelerate the pace of this advance.”

MercadoLibre.com also operates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Also today, Coca-Cola bottler and retail operator FEMSA announced it will expand a pilot program that uses its Oxxo convenience stores as package pickup points for Amazon.

The company said it was taking the number of stores participating in the program to “a significantly bigger scale” but did not specify numbers.

