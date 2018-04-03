Asylum-seekers flee violence, insecurity

Spike in number of Mexicans at the border, many from Michoacán and Guerrero

The number of Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States due to insecurity spiked last week at a border crossing between Tijuana, Baja California, and San Diego, California.

About 170 people arrived at the pedestrian checkpoint for the El Chaparral port of entry with the intention of requesting protection from the U.S. government, according to a report in the newspaper El Universal.

The migrants — mostly from states such as Michoacán and Guerrero — say that violence in their hometowns poses a threat to their lives and those of their families. Mexico’s homicide rate last year was the highest in at least two decades.

Of the 170 people who recently arrived at the northern limits of the border city — including a small number of Central Americans and Africans — El Universal said that 112 had crossed to the U.S. checkpoint to lodge their asylum requests.

One of them was a 19-year-old Michoacán woman who hoped to enter the United States and travel to Sacramento, California, to live with her two sisters.

“I came here because I can’t live in Cuitzián Grande anymore, no girl my age can. The future is always the same, gang members will abduct you,” explained the woman, who was identified only as Mercedes.

In her hometown — nestled amid mountains in the municipality of Turicato — Mercedes lived with her mother and three sisters and worked in the kitchen of a small restaurant so that she could contribute to the family’s expenses.

However, the young woman explained that she was forced to abandon Cuitzián Grande to avoid succumbing to the same fate that befell her younger sister.

“It was the end of primary school for my sister,” Mercedes recalled, sitting just a few meters from the entry point to the United States.

“We were celebrating as a family and one of my sisters . . . went out to buy a few things but she didn’t come back. The neighbors told us they saw when she was abducted,” she said.

Mercedes doesn’t yet know whether she will be able to enter the United States as a refugee but judging by 2017 statistics, the odds that she will be granted entry appear low.

Last year, 31,000 people who requested asylum in the San Diego area had their claims rejected, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, although United Nations statistics show that the total number of refugees the country accepts annually has trended upwards in recent years.

Another Mexican woman awaiting the outcome of her asylum request faces different personal circumstances from Mercedes but she too holds grave fears for her safety while she remains in Mexico.

“I don’t come from far way, I live in Tijuana but I can’t stay here. My husband threatened to kill me and I want to save my children . . .” Silvia said.

Source: El Universal (sp)