Mexican firm Akron opens first gas station

Zapopan, Jalisco, is the location of the first of 600 planned over next five years

The Mexican automotive lubricants firm Grupo Akron is making its entry into the retail gasoline market today and plans to have 600 stations operating in five years’ time.

The station in Zapopan, Jalisco, is the first of 10 that will open this year.

The stations will sell Pemex fuels with Akron’s own brand of additives, Akrontech, which the firm said will allow motorists to improve their vehicles’ efficiency by 10%. Akrontech-added fuels, paired with a catalytic converter, can contribute to reducing emissions by 40%, it said.

“Motorists will soon see the savings after getting a gasoline that gives them better performance,” Grupo Akron CEO Joel Corona Coronado told the newspaper El Economista.

The company will build a 300,000-barrel fuel storage and distribution center in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, this year, giving it “a strategic advantage” due to the road and railway infrastructure available for fuel distribution.

Akron plans to invest 1 billion pesos (US $53.2 million) in the new stations and distribution center during the next five years.

The location of the distribution center is central to the firm’s growth plans, which during the first stage entail reaching the nearby regions of Aguascalientes, Guadalajara, León and Lagos de Moreno. Later, Akron will expand across the country.

The firm is the 37th brand to enter the retail fuel market Mexico.

Also today, the United States-based firm Gulf Oil is opening its first two gas stations on the Yucatán peninsula. Both are located in Mérida, Yucatán.

A third will open in the same city by the end of the month, and more stations will follow next month in the state of Campeche. Quintana Roo will see Gulf stations open in May, the company said.

