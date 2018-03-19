Mexican scientist one of many in brain drain

A lack of opportunities, low salaries, sexism and disillusionment with the political situation are among the reasons why Mexico has seen a mass exodus of highly qualified, tertiary-educated professionals over the past quarter-century.

Around 1.2 million people with postgraduate qualifications left Mexico in pursuit of better opportunities abroad between 1990 and 2015, according to the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt).

One of them is Raquel Hurtado Ortiz, a chemist with specializations in both bacteriology and parasitology who is now the head of the National Collection of Microorganism Cultures at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, France.

She is one of eight Mexicans who work at the internationally renowned non-profit foundation.

The institute has been at the forefront of the battle against infectious diseases and has made breakthrough discoveries related to the control of diphtheria, tetanus, tuberculosis and polio. It was also the first organization to isolate HIV.

But while Hurtado now has a highly prestigious and esteemed position, the journey she took to get there was punctuated not only with success and satisfaction but also disappointment and disillusionment.

The scientist completed three degrees at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN): a five-year undergraduate degree, a two-year master of science with specialization in immunology and a doctorate, which also focused on immunology.

Hurtado was confident that the 10 years of her life that she dedicated to study and personal betterment would stand her in good stead to find a well-paid, professional position in the world of academia.

“. . . I thought that with a doctorate, doors would open or I’d have a guaranteed position in a university,” she told the news website Sin Embargo.

However, she soon found out that the reality in Mexico fell well short of her expectations.

Despite her extensive education, Hurtado was paid just 90 pesos (US $4.80 at today’s exchange rate) an hour for the classes she taught at the IPN Health Sciences Interdisciplinary Center between 2004 and 2006.

Because she was employed on a casual basis, Hurtado explained that she wasn’t remunerated for the hours she spent preparing her classes or grading student work.

Later she took up a position at a private college where she taught a workshop on the comprehension of scientific texts in English for a slightly better pay rate of 100 pesos per hour.

When she tried to negotiate for a better salary, Hurtado was told that there was a lot of competition for the position and that other candidates would be prepared to work for less.

Out of necessity, she reluctantly accepted the job but again the working conditions left a lot to be desired. She received no benefits or holiday pay.

However, a catalyst that caused her to reevaluate her future in Mexico and instead seek other opportunities soon came in the form of the 2006 presidential election, in which Andrés Manuel López Obrador narrowly lost out to Felipe Calderón.

Hurtado, like many other López Obrador supporters and the candidate himself, suspected foul play.

“In 2006, from my perspective there was a fraud in the elections and because of my anger and helplessness, I said to myself: ‘I want to leave.’ Yes, one part [of the decision] was professional and for the experience but on the other hand, I was disappointed and unmotivated. All that put me in the frame of mind to leave Mexico and look for options elsewhere,” she said.

Hurtado contacted the supervisor of a project that she had collaborated on in France while she was a doctorate student and was consequently offered an opportunity to participate in a new research endeavor.

Her initial plan was to gain some postdoctoral research experience abroad that would help her to secure a better position when she returned to Mexico.

However, one position led to another and Hurtado ultimately decided to remain in France where she saw more opportunities for her professional development.

That decision, along with her hard work and perseverance, paid off in a big way in December when she was named to her current leadership role.

“It was the peak [of my career], one of those moments when I knew that the work, the effort and the dedication were worth it,” she told Sin Embargo.

Hurtado explained that another problem in Mexico that contributes to the brain drain is that there are not enough places at research institutes and universities for the number of graduates who are seeking academic positions because there is a lack of funding.

Women can face additional challenges, both in getting a job and, in particular, progressing to a higher-paid position with more responsibility in what is a male-dominated industry in a country where macho culture still prevails.

She also said that the majority of scientific jobs in the private sector are not research-based because their research is carried out abroad in countries such as the United States, Germany and France.

That factor along with poor working conditions and inflexible labor laws act as further barriers to the retention of talent, she added.

Mexico’s loss is the rest of the world’s gain.

According to Conacyt, approximately 60 countries around the world have benefited from the knowledge and experience of talented Mexican scientists who have left their homeland.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp), Cultura Colectiva (sp)