Mexican slalom skier eliminated after fall

'But everything else was terrific,' says Olympics team member Sarah Schleper

A fall this morning eliminated Mexico’s Sarah Schleper from competition at the Winter Olympics but did little to dampen her spirits.

“Everything was fine except for the fall,” she said of her abbreviated run this morning in the women’s giant slalom event at the PyeongChang games in South Korea.

“I couldn’t reach the objective but everything else was terrific, the snow, the course. My first descent [last Thursday] went very well, it was perhaps my best this year. I was very happy with it.”

Schleper was unfazed by the fall.

“That’s what happens in my sport and it left me feeling I need to keep working . . . because I have the speed.”

The veteran Olympian, who turned 39 last week, also said her participation in the sport was a way of showing that even older women can compete.

She placed 39th in her Thursday descent. “I skied a little bit cautiously because we decided we wanted to get to the finish.”

It was the fifth Winter Olympics for the United-States born skier, but her first time as a member of the Mexican team, which consists of four athletes, all skiers.

Schleper married her Mexican husband in 2007 and became a Mexican citizen in 2014.

Of the Mexican Olympic team she said passion made up for its lack of depth.

“There’s not as much depth in the Mexican team but it’s a team full of passion, and love, and we just love the sport, and love to be here to represent this beautiful country that I’m now part of.”

The team has drawn international attention with its unique skull-covered, Day of the Dead-themed ski suits.

Source: El Universal (sp), Reuters (en), AFP (sp)