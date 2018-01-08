Mexicans are happy, but pessimistic too

Poll finds 84% of Mexicans are happy, making it the world's 4th happiest country

An annual survey on happiness, hope and economic optimism has ranked Mexico the fourth happiest country in the world among 55 surveyed. But in spite of that, the poll found, Mexicans are also very pessimistic.

Gallup International’s 41st Annual Global End of Year Survey, based on polling conducted between October and December 2017, found that Mexico was among the top 10 most pessimistic countries in the world.

A whopping 84% of Mexicans described themselves as happy and just 2% said they were unhappy. Ten per cent were neutral and 3% did not know or did not answer.

But fewer Mexicans are happy about the prospects for this year.

Asked if they believed 2018 would be better, worse or the same as 2017, 38% answered neutrally, 34% were described as pessimists and 26% as optimists.

Asked if they believed 2018 would bring economic prosperity, economic difficulty or remain the same for their country, 46% were pessimistic in this regard, and 40% neutral. The optimist” amounted to only 11%.

Mexico did even better in another happiness survey two years ago. The Happy Planet Index ranked Mexico in second place in 2016.

But the 2017 World Happiness Report put Mexico in 25th place in a field of 155 countries, after ranking 14th in 2015 and 21st in 2016.

In the new Gallup survey, 64% of respondents in the United States described themselves as happy, 20% were neutral and 14% unhappy.

Gallup polled 802 Mexicans between November 3 and December 6. It said the results have a margin of error of between +3-5% at 95% confidence level.

