Did Mexico hand over druglord Caro Quintero on Trump’s orders? Thursday’s mañanera recapped

At her Thursday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to an assertion made by United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and spoke about the future of the USMCA free trade pact.

Among other issues, she also spoke about the popularity of her government, which is now less than two weeks away from completing its first year in office.

Did Mexico hand over Caro Quintero ‘at President Trump’s direction’?

A reporter noted that Bondi asserted on Wednesday that Mexico handed over notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Caro Quintero — the convicted murderer of United States DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena — was arrested in northern Mexico in 2022 and transferred to the United States along with 28 other cartel figures in February.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Bondi said that earlier this month she “had the honor of introducing the family of fallen DEA Special Agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena” to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“In February, at President Trump’s direction, we received custody of Kiki’s killer from Mexico,” she wrote before noting that Camarena’s son, Enrique, is now a judge in California.

Asked about Bondi’s assertion, Sheinbaum said that the issue in question has already been thoroughly discussed.

“It was explained that it was a national security decision — the delivery of this significant number of organized crime people [to the United States],” she said.

“It was a national security decision and there was also a request from the United States government, from the Office of the Attorney General of the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

She stressed that Mexico’s National Public Security Council took the decision to send the cartel figures to the United States.

“Yes there was a request from … [the United States], but the decision was taken here in the Security Council for national security reasons,” Sheinbaum said.

The day after Caro Quintero and the other 28 cartel figures were sent to the United States, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said there was a risk that some of the 29 defendants sent to the United States could have been released from prison if they remained in Mexico.

Sheinbaum said the same day that “the corruption of the judicial power in our country is abnormal and offensive.”

The USMCA ‘will continue,’ says Sheinbaum

A reporter asked the president whether Mexico and Canada should form “a united front” to strengthen their positions in trade negotiations with the United States during the 2026 review of the USMCA free trade pact.

“Let’s see, all three countries agree on the treaty,” Sheinbaum said without directly responding to the question.

“… The treaty will continue. Obviously, we have tariffs today on a range of products that give a different consideration [to Mexico’s trade relationship with the United States], but the vast majority of what is exported doesn’t have tariffs,” she said.

“And the three countries agree — obviously Canada and Mexico agree — on strengthening the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” Sheinbaum said.

While Sheinbuam is confident that the USMCA will endure beyond 2026, Trump has both questioned whether the USMCA is still needed and indicated that he wants to “renegotiate” the agreement rather than just review it.

Sheinbaum: AMLO is in the hearts of the people of Mexico ‘and he will remain there’

A reporter noted that a new poll found that Sheinabum has an approval rating of 72%, and asked the president whether the people of Mexico no longer allow themselves be fooled by “the dirty war of the right.”

“Yes, it’s now very difficult [to fool people],” Sheinbaum said.

She said that most people no longer pay attention to “a certain television station” and other media outlets that are opposed to her government.

Before social media, Sheinbaum continued, it was “very common” for traditional media outlets to have “a tremendous influence” on people’s opinions.

Now, people inform themselves in “many” different ways, she said, adding that they see the positive changes the government has made “reflected in their daily lives.”

Sheinbaum also asserted that former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador found a place in the hearts of the people of Mexico during his six-year term.

“And he will remain there,” she added.

“And in our case, we govern with the same principles,” Sheinbaum said, partially explaining her own popularity.

“At this time, the presidenta is who governs the country with her team, but we have the principles that took the transformation movement to victory in 2018 and we will never betray them,” she said, referring to the ruling Morena party and its stated commitment to ideals such as austerity, support for the poor and zero corruption and impunity.