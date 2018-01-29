A happy under-20 women's team after yesterday's win. A happy under-20 women's team after yesterday's win.
Mexico makes history with win over US

Women's soccer team wins regional championship with 4-2 victory

Mexico’s under-20 women’s soccer team made history yesterday in Trinidad & Tobago, beating the United States 4-2 to win the CONCACAF regional championship.

It was the first CONCACAF win ever for the women’s under-20 team.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation time and finished the match with penalty kicks 30 minutes later, in which Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado was the star of the game for the Mexico side.

The team was playing the U.S. for the third time at the championship and had lost both earlier games.

Mexico advanced to the final after beating Canada 4-3 on Friday. That win guaranteed a berth in the Under-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for August in France, where third-place Haiti and the U.S. will also represent the North and Central America and Caribbean region.

Source: El Universal (sp)

