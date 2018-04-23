Mexico says no to Trump’s NAFTA-immigration link

Just as NAFTA talks appear to be entering their final stage United States President Donald Trump threw out a suggestion on Twitter this morning that an agreement might be conditional on immigration policy.

Trump wrote that Mexico “must stop people from going through Mexico and in the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA agreement. Our country cannot accept what is happening!”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray rebuffed the tweet with one of his own an hour later.

“Mexico decides its migratory policy in a sovereign way, and migratory cooperation with the United States happens because it’s in Mexico’s interest.”

Renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement is currently well under way, and there are expectations in some quarters that a new accord between partner countries Mexico, the U.S. and Canada is close.

But Videgaray rejected linking immigration with NAFTA.

“It would be unacceptable to condition the renegotiation of NAFTA to migratory actions outside this frame of cooperation,” he said.

Trump threatened three weeks ago to terminate the agreement if Mexico didn’t act to halt the movement of “big drug and people flows” north to the U.S. border.

Source: Milenio (sp)