Tecomán, Colima, tops the list of 10 most dangerous municipalities

Tecomán, Colima, continues to stand out on the list of Mexico’s most dangerous municipalities, the danger level being measured in terms of intentional homicide numbers.

April figures furnished by the National Public Security System (SNSP) show Tecomán with 164.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

In second place is Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, with a rate of 163.6 per 100,000, followed by Taxco, in the same state, with 142.2.

A newcomer to the list is Salvatierra, Guanajuato. Homicides have been creeping up since February, reaching 131.5 per 100,000 people and landing it in fourth spot on the list.

Tijuana, Baja California, ranked fifth, with a homicide rate of 131.5 The SNSP report highlights that Baja California was the state with the highest number of homicides during the month of April with 283.

Back in Guerrero, the capital city of Chilpancingo is in sixth place, followed by Mante, Tamaulipas; Acapulco; Juchitán, Oaxaca; and El Salto, Jalisco.

Mante and El Salto are also newcomers to the top 10.

Another figure released this week by the SNSP indicated that Guanajuato overtook Michoacán for intentional homicides during the first quarter.

The latter recorded 493 but Guanajuato saw 1,004. By comparison, during all of last year Guanajuato registered 1,423, 69 fewer than Michoacán’s 1,492.

Source: El Informador (sp), am (sp)