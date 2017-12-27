Mexico’s state police: low pay, few benefits

State police are not only woefully underpaid but many don’t even receive all the benefits required by law.

Officers in 13 of the 32 state police forces are paid less than the national average wage and none of the states pays all the basic benefits in full.

The information was revealed in the National Diagnostic on State Preventive Police Departments, a report prepared by the Secretariat of Interior, or Segob.

According to the report the average monthly wage of a state police officer in Mexico is 9,933 pesos (just over US $500).

The lowest wages are paid in Chiapas, where an officer earns 5,391 pesos a month. Conditions are marginally better for police officers in Tabasco and Hidalgo, where they’ll earn 6,175 and 6,617 pesos, respectively.

On the other side of the remuneration spectrum are state police officers in the northern state of Sonora, where monthly wages average 13,687 pesos, followed by Tamaulipas, at 13,436 pesos.

The document said some states supplement wages with a “guaranteed compensation,” which was not taken into account for the report because it is not included in the calculation of pensions or year-end bonuses.

The report also said none of the states pays its police departments the six benefits mandated by law. These include a housing credit, life insurance, a medical plan, a retirement savings fund, financial support for the families of officers who have fallen in the line of duty and educational scholarships for their children.

Segob singled out the state of Nayarit, where police do not receive life insurance, medical services or a housing credit.

Segob and the National Public Security System have urged in the past that police work should be dignified through the payment of reasonable wages and benefits.

“State governments must make an effort to provide the minimal benefits to their active police officers,” said the report, with the goal of “granting them stability, security and equal employment opportunities, strengthening their vocation for service and their sense of belonging to the corporation.”

Source: Reforma (sp)