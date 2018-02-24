Migrants’ kidnappers get 70 years each

The six men kidnapped migrants from a train in Coahuila in 2016

The kidnapping of a group of migrants in 2016 reached its conclusion earlier this week with the sentencing each of their six captors to 70 years in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The migrants were travelling in a railway car on November 6, 2016, when six armed men boarded the car as it approached the Río Escondido station in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

The migrants were held for three days and were warned by their captors they would be demanding a ransom payment of US $5,000 for each one of them. If the negotiations proved unsuccessful, the migrants would be executed.

Some of the female prisoners were threatened with rape. It was one of them who managed to escape on November 9 and report the crime to state police.

Based on the information provided by the woman, a successful rescue operation was implemented, ending with the arrest of the six men.

Source: Milenio (sp), Vanguardia (sp)