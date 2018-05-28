Chihuahua mine operations reduced until roads safe for employees

Miners at the Dolores mine in Chihuahua.

Unsafe roads are preventing a Chihuahua silver and gold mine from operating at full strength, mine owner Pan American Silver Corp. said today.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company said it has initiated steps “to reduce certain activities” at its Dolores mine in Madera after security incidents on roads used to transport personnel and materials.

“The company is working with state and federal authorities to provide safe access to the mine,” Pan American said in a statement on its website.

“The mine site remains secure. Ore stacking to the leach pads and the processing plant are currently operating at normal rates.”

The security incidents led the company to decide “the prudent course of action is to suspend personnel movements until the roads are safe for our employees,” said president and CEO Michael Steinmann.

The body of a man who had been decapitated was found recently near the mine, and local residents say criminal gangs have intimidated and harassed mine employees and suppliers.

Pan American is one of the world’s top-10 silver producers.

