Eco-village will make Mineral de Pozos first sustainable ‘magic town’

Horticulture and art are two elements of the initiative

Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato, is to become Mexico’s first sustainable Magic Town as a result of a private-public initiative.

The director of the town’s arts center, the Centro de Artes y Prácticas Artísticas, or CAPA, explained that the sustainability project is based on the creation of a seven-hectare eco-village.

Ana Azulea described the project as a sustainable community. The goal will be to conserve the architecture, nature and overall landscape of Mineral de Pozos.

The project is funded by private organizations and the state government while the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) will supervise the work on local buildings to ensure their original structure is preserved.

An entire hectare of the eco-village will be dedicated to growing endemic plant species, including vegetables, flowers and mushrooms.

The village will also offer housing facilities for visiting artists. Both the horticultural and artistic aspects of the village will collaborate in the preservation of the region’s customs, culture and traditions.

Azulea said the long-term plan is for Mineral de Pozos and its eco-village to become a model for other Magic Towns in Mexico.

Mineral de Pozos has received over 1 billion pesos (more than US $51 million) in investment over the last five years, 80 million of which went to the arts center.

Azuela said the institution is a source of pride for Mexico and Guanajuato, and with its museum and workshop facilities has become a bastion for culture.

Source: La Crónica (sp)