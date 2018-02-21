Missing Juárez boy found dead in field

Seven-year-old was in an area that had been previously searched

The autistic seven year-old boy who went missing on January 21 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, was found dead yesterday in a cotton field, a few paces from his last known whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of James Martín Camacho Padilla, in the same clothes he had on the day he disappeared, was found in an advanced stage of decomposition. Authorities said bruises on the body indicated that the boy had suffered violence.

The cotton field were the body was found is located a few meters from the Rio Grande levee in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood, just a few blocks from the boy’s grandmother’s home.

One fact that is puzzling investigators is that several searches were conducted in the same field, the most recent last Friday. The farm workers who found the body had also been working in the same area on Monday, but nothing was sighted at the time.

Over 100 volunteers and government officials from both sides of the border joined the search efforts in the days following the boy’s disappearance, and a local group of businesspeople raised the funds for a 200,000-peso (about US $10,000) reward that was posted some days later.

James Camacho was a United States citizen who had moved to Ciudad Juárez with his family just four days before he disappeared.

Source: Milenio (sp)