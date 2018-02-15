More than 5,000 wed on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day was a busy day yesterday for florists, no-tell motels, vendors of chocolates — and civil registry clerks in the 14 states where 5,414 weddings were celebrated.

The annual collective weddings, for which license fees are waived, are especially designed to formalize the legal status of couples who have been living together for some time.

Among those who were wed yesterday were Consuelo Robledo Amaya, 62, and her partner for 37 years, Paulino Méndez Suárez, 86. The couple has four children and eight grandchildren, and all 12 signed as witnesses of the ceremony, in which 50 couples married in San Luis Potosí.

Baja California saw the largest of the group weddings: the Tijuana event broke all group wedding records kept for over two decades when 1,650 couples got married in the border city.

At the other end of the map 922 couples married in Quintana Roo, 265 of those in Playa del Carmen. Among them were five same-sex marriages and one in which the newlyweds were aged 70 and 81.

Marriages between same-sex couples in Nuevo León are not legally recognized by the state so activists protested outside the civil registry office where 570 straight couples tied the knot.

Civil registry officials in Chihuahua organized a series of events by municipality, and all were presided over by Governor Javier Corral Jurado. In the state capital alone, 835 couples are now legally married.

The governor of Durango did not marry anyone but did act as the padrino (best man) for the 300 couples who married.

In Guadalupe, Zacatecas, the 162 couples who signed their marriage documents also had the chance to win one of three houses raffled off by the mayor.

In Pachuca, Hidalgo, authorities gave the 172 couples who married there the chance to win a two-night holiday in Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Source: El Universal (sp)