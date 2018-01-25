Mother-in-law suspect in grisly Taxco murder

Victim's dismembered body was found in pots on a stove and in refrigerator

Authorities in Guerrero have arrested the mother-in-law of a woman whose body parts were found in cooking pots on a stove and in bags in a refrigerator this week in Taxco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magdalena Aguilar Romero, 28, was reported missing January 13. On Monday, her dismembered body was discovered in an abandoned house owned by her ex-husband.

A woman identified as Silvia “N,” and the mother of César Gómez Arciniega, was arrested yesterday afternoon on a charge of femicide after arrest warrants were issued for both her and her son.

Guerrero Attorney General Xavier Olea Peláez told a press conference that Silvia aided her son in killing Aguilar. The investigation has found that she died of suffocation.

Gómez’s whereabouts are unknown and a reward of 500,000 pesos (US $27,000) has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Aguilar’s mother said her daughter called her on January 13 to let her know she was going to pick up her children from her ex-husband and would meet up with her at the church for mass. She never appeared.

The victim was a dietician employed at the local health center.

Just as the Attorney General was announcing the arrest, women marched in Taxco, Iguala and Chilpancingo to demand justice for the murder of Aguilar and another 23 women murdered in the state in January alone.

Source: Siete24 (sp), Proceso (sp)