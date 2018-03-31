Municipalities run up debt of 51bn pesos

Municipal debt has tripled over the past decade, increasing from 16.9 billion pesos at the end of 2007 to just under 51.5 billion pesos (US $2.8 billion) 10 years later, a federal report shows.

The report completed by the Chamber of Deputies’ Center for Public Finance Studies (CEFP) also reveals that eight municipalities owe more than one billion pesos (almost US $55 million) each.

Several of Mexico’s largest cities are among the nation’s most indebted.

Tijuana — in debt for almost 2.7 billion pesos (US $148 million) — is in the worst financial predicament of any local government followed by Guadalajara (2.2 billion pesos) and Monterrey (just under 2 billion pesos).

Hermosillo, León, Benito Juárez (Cancún), Mexicali and Zapopan also have debts exceeding more than one billion pesos.

Tonalá, in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, and San Nicolás de los Garza in Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, are not far behind, owing 945 million and 881 million pesos respectively.

Nuevo Laredo, Ensenada, Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen), Culiacán and Ecatepec de Morelos also have large debts of between 660 million and 856 million pesos.

In addition, the CEFP report entitled Financial Obligations of the Municipalities of Mexico at the Fourth Quarter of 2017 reveals which municipalities have the largest debts on a per-capita basis.

The Caribbean island municipality of Cozumel tops that list with a current debt level of 4,406 pesos (US $241) for every resident.

The border city municipality of Agua Prieta, Sonora, is next with a debt of 3,453 pesos per person followed by Solidaridad (3,258 pesos), Puerto Peñasco (3,080), Nogales (2,270) and Guaymas (2,171).

Overall, 708 of Mexico’s 2,245 municipalities have outstanding financial commitments payable to the federal Finance Secretariat.

The CEFP study determined that 48% of the entire municipal debt is owed to commercial banks and other private lenders and 44.8% is owed to Mexico’s development bank.

The remaining 7.2% of debt relates to funds that were made available to municipalities through mechanisms such as bonds and trusts.

Source: Milenio (sp)

