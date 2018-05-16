Musical mayor gives rhythm to his campaign with some cumbia

How do political candidates get their message through to the people? In Jiutepec, Morelos, the mayor who is seeking reelection has gone with a catchy cumbia video.

José Manuel Agüero Tovar put on his dancing shoes as the candidate for the Democratic Revolution and Social Democratic parties in Morelos’ second largest municipality.

In a video posted on social media this week, Agüero appears leading a choreographed dance routine with children, men and women of all ages and a clown.

The emphasis of the video is a long list of what the mayor cites as the achievements of his term, all of which are free: garbage collection, shoes and school supplies for children, public transportation, scholarships, medical examinations and parks.

All of these services, the song doesn’t fail to remind the listener, are available free for the people of Jiutepec.

Agüero’s closest competitor is Rafael Reyes Reyes, candidate for the Morena party-led Together We Will Make History coalition.

Over the last 30 years Jiutepec’s crime rate has grown to become the highest in the state. It is also known for its pollution and disorganized urban development.

The cumbia-dancing Agüero is no stranger to politics, having served in both federal and state congresses. He has also made a name for himself as the leader of a musical group called Manolo and his Keyboards.

Source: Milenio (sp)