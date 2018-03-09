TPP member countries, their GDP and population numbers. TPP member countries, their GDP, population numbers and value of exports as a percentage of GDP.
News

MX among 11 nations in new trading bloc

Trans-Pacific Partnership 'stands behind open markets and trade liberalization'

Mexico News Daily | Friday, March 9, 2018

Mexico was one of 11 Pacific Rim countries that formally entered into a revised trade pact in Chile yesterday that will slash tariffs between the participating nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP11, contrasted sharply with United States President Donald Trump’s formal announcement that the U.S. is introducing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo represented Mexico in the signing ceremony in Santiago that was presided over by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and attended by trade ministers from the member nations.

“Despite rising protectionism trends, what you have collectively achieved today constitutes a clear message that we stand behind open markets and trade liberalization,” the Chilean leader said.

Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz agreed, saying “we will be giving a very powerful signal against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars.”

The new trade bloc includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The combined population of the countries exceeds 500 million people and together their economies account for 13% of global gross domestic product (GDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was originally conceived as a counterbalance to China’s increasing economic influence.

But President Trump withdrew the United States from the original TPP deal on his first day in office, a move that many thought would kill off the agreement.

But the remaining 11 countries decided to forge ahead regardless and there is a possibility that nations including the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines could later join.

If the United States had remained in the agreement, the TPP would have accounted for around 40% of global GDP. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has said that he is in discussions to consider rejoining the agreement.

The TPP11 will go into effect 60 days after six of the 11 member countries have ratified the agreement domestically.

In Mexico’s case, the text of the treaty will be sent to the federal Senate for analysis and approval.

The agreement creates the world’s third largest trade bloc after the European Union (EU) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The latter is currently subject to a contentious — and slow — renegotiation process.

In a statement, the Economy Secretariat said that “Mexican products will have access to six new markets: Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam” as a result of the TPP11.

It also said that “it will enable Mexico to deepen its access to the agri-food market in Japan and consolidate preferential tariffs with Canada, Chile and Peru.”

News website Quartz said the TPP11 “creates more leverage for Mexico and Canada in trade negotiations with the U.S.”

The signing of the pact comes as some analysts say the U.S. government is using the introduction of tariffs as a negotiating ploy in ongoing NAFTA talks

Trump announced yesterday that Mexico and Canada will be initially exempt from its metal tariffs although the U.S. president appeared to indicate that getting a favorable outcome in an updated NAFTA deal was a condition of them being made permanent.

Uncertainty surrounding NAFTA has spurred Mexico into seeking new trade agreements and export markets.

It is currently negotiating an updated agreement with the EU that is reportedly close to conclusion. Names of cheeses and jalapeño and chipotle chiles have been among the obstacles that have held up the trade talks.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Quartz (en)

Share112
+1
Shares 114

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Mike S

    US trade deficit with China grew 9% in 2017 !!

    Trump has been playing right into China’s hands

    By Catherine Rampell Opinion writer March 8 at 7:51 PM Email the author
    If this is how we show China who’s boss, China has just learned it has a pretty dumb boss.

    On Thursday, President Trump signed sweeping new tariffs on steel and aluminum, against the urging of economists, allies and most of the manufacturing, retail and home-building industries. This policy will likely destroy American jobs both in industries that use steel and aluminum and in ones that may soon be hit by retaliatory measures from other countries.

    But no matter all that. Trump really, really wants to stick it to China! Too bad this won’t stick much.

    U.S. steel jobs have been mostly lost due to technological change (i.e., robots, not China). U.S. aluminum jobs have been mostly lost to places with cheaper electricity (i.e., Iceland, which is coincidentally also not China).

    Right now China isn’t even among the top 10 producers of U.S. steel imports. The top country we import from is Canada, which apparently should be grateful it has been given a reprieve from these tariffs “at least at this time.”

    If hurting Canada is Trump’s best strategy for intimidating China, our next step should be maple-syrup taxes.

    Misdirected metal tariffs are hardly the only way our dealmaker in chief has revealed himself to be a less-than-slick negotiator with China.

    The day before signing the tariff proclamation, Trump tweeted: “China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States.”

    Golly, a whole One Billion Dollars! That sounds like a Staggering Sum.

    Except that our trade deficit with China last year was $375 billion. That means Trump asked China to amend the balance of trade by about 0.3 percent, or the equivalent of less than one day’s deficit. Because duh, everyone knows you prove yourself a tough negotiator by making a ridiculously teeny opening ask.

    A subsequent Wall Street Journal article suggested Trump actually meant to demand a $100 billion change in the deficit. For all the Internet memes comparing Trump officials to Bond bad guys, the bumbling villains of Austin Powers are the better reference.

    Astonishingly, Trump’s $99 billion rounding error wasn’t even the only flub in that short trade-policy-via-Twitter missive. Note the president referred to China’s “massive Trade Deficit with the United States.” Not to be persnickety here, but China has a trade surplus with the United States; we’re the ones with the deficit.

    Trump has repeatedly accused administrations of making “bad deals” on trade due to “incompetence.” Yet in one fell tweet, he revealed his own trade-related ineptitude twice. You can bet Beijing noticed.

    But forget Twitter for a moment. Had Trump really wanted to get “tough” with China in the name of promoting U.S. interests and values, he has had ample opportunities.

    Every time, he has played right into Chinese hands.

    Take, for instance, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. This 12-country pact deliberately excluded China; it was to make sure the United States rather than China got to “write the rules of the road for trade in the 21st century,” as then-President Barack Obama put it.

    Among Trump’s first orders of business upon taking office, however, was to pull out of the pact. But that doesn’t mean the deal died when we left.

    Incidentally, also Thursday — the day Trump signed his metal-tariff proclamation — the remaining 11 members of the pact signed a new version of the same trade deal. Their version stripped out some of the conditions won by U.S. negotiators, such as increased intellectual property protections for pharmaceuticals.

    Trump has declined other chances to get tough with China.

    After it became clear the Chinese constitution would change to allow President Xi Jinping to hold power indefinitely, Trump didn’t criticize the authoritarian move. Instead, in comments secretly recorded at a fundraiser last weekend, he expressed admiration for Xi as “a great gentleman” who “treated us tremendously well when I went over there.” Xi, Trump cheered, had just made himself “president for life. . . . I think it’s great.”

    Trump jokingly added that “maybe we will give that a shot someday,” the line that got the most attention. But the comments letting Xi off the hook, in fact praising Xi for consolidating power, were far more consequential. They signal to China that not only do we not care about the country’s increasing authoritarianism; we encourage it.

    It’s not altogether surprising though. Xi has charmed the pants off Trump, who appears envious of the Chinese government’s military parades, press controls, disregard for human rights and other totalitarian perks.

    China’s most dangerous possible export to the United States isn’t a metal. Increasingly, it’s a style of political leadership.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT