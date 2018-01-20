Trumka: labor bill bad for US workers. Trumka: labor bill bad for US workers.
MX labor bill could derail NAFTA talks

Union federation warns legislation could cause more job losses in US

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, January 20, 2018

New legislation proposed by two senators could cause jobs to shift from the United States to Mexico and affect NAFTA renegotiation talks, the largest union federation in the U.S. has warned.

The AFL-CIO said that a labor bill backed by Tereso Medina and Isaías González of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) would undermine the negotiating position of labor unions and cause already low wages in Mexico to drop even lower.

The draft legislation, first presented to the Senate on December 7, proposes the elimination of restrictions on subcontracting, effectively meaning that Mexican companies could indirectly hire all their staff from outsourcing firms.

The bill states that it would encourage job creation, protect workers’ rights and penalize companies for misleading subcontractors.

But in a December 12 letter to the U.S. Trade Representative and chief NAFTA negotiator Robert Lighthizer, the AFL-CIO president expressed his concern about the proposed legislation.

The bill “would limit freedom of association and promote precarious work, likely driving Mexican wages even lower and encouraging further outsourcing of American and Canadian jobs,” Richard Trumka wrote, adding that it would ultimately prevent unions in Mexico from fighting for better wages.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the trade union group’s criticism of the proposed legislation could find a supporter in U.S. President Donald Trump, who has argued that better conditions for Mexican workers is one requirement to reaching a new trilateral trade agreement.

Trump has also fought ardently to keep U.S. companies and jobs on home soil and in a twitter tirade this week labeled Mexico’s trade surplus with the U.S. as “ridiculous.”

In  a visit to Mexico in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also highlighted the need to improve salaries and working conditions in Mexico as part of the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Mexican assembly line workers only earn about one-tenth of workers doing the same job north of the border and wage growth in Mexico hasn’t come close to that in China, a competitor in the U.S. market.

Salaries in the latter increased by 157% from 2006 to 2016 compared to just 20% in Mexican plants that make transportation equipment, according to figures from the Boston Consulting Group.

The second-to-last round of NAFTA renegotiation talks will start in Montreal, Canada, tomorrow, two days earlier than originally planned and will last for nine days.

Trump has repeatedly threatened that if the 24-year-old agreement is not reworked in a way that is more favorable to the U.S., his administration will move to terminate it. The proposed labor legislation, that is scheduled for debate after Mexico’s Congress resumes sitting on February 1, could give him one more reason to act.

An anonymous source familiar with the talks told Bloomberg that the U.S. withdrawal threat is serious. Canadian government sources also said earlier this month that they were convinced that Trump would soon announce that the United States intends to pull out of NAFTA and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that “Canada is prepared for every eventuality.”

The director of international affairs for the United Steelworks union told Bloomberg that the proposed Mexican legislation and the ALF-CIO’s position on it would certainly influence this week’s talks even though unions are not directly involved in the renegotiation process.

“This will come up in Montreal in a big way,” Ben Davis said.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Bloomberg (en)

  • From South of the Border

    Once again 2 slimy PRI hack politicians want to lower Mexican workers wages by going through outsourcing companies instead of companies hiring employees directly. Then people want to know why NAFTA might end. Trudeau and Trump care more about Mexican workers wages and working conditions than their own government and the so called Mexican sindicatos aka unions do!! The Mexican government will blame mainly Trump, if NAFTA fails maybe also Trudeau, but in reality it is the corrupt MEXICAN GOVERNMENT that will kill NAFTA, because they want to keep wages low and benefits almost none existent to please multinationals. Mexican unions are a big joke, they are controlled either by the companies or the government or both. There is no such thing as a real union in Mexico they are all a front for the corrupt politicians and the companies to keep Mexicans down and uniformed about what is really happening in the world around them!!
    Please a real union wouldn’t allow a minimum wage of under $5.00 a day or wages in Mexican factories of 200 pesos a day or about $11.00 a day this is insanity. The wages should be per hour and should be at a level that would allow Mexican workers to live a decent life for themselves and their families How about as little as $4.00 an hour or during an 8 hour day $32.00 dollars or 597.00 pesos a day or just round, it up to 600.00 pesos a day or 3,000.00 pesos a week or 12,000 pesos a month as the minimum wage in Mexico which would only be $642.00 dollars a month. Not exactly a kings ransom, but better than 200 pesos a day or 1,000 pesos a week or 4,000 pesos a month or 214.00 dollars a month. Does anyone really think companies can’t afford 600.00 pesos a day . REALLY!!
    I don’t want to hear people telling me that Mexicans will decide these issues, sure like the government that keeps the Mexican people in poverty and uneducated in order to make controlling the population of Mexico easier. I would tell everyone who reads this that I know people who make 200 pesos a day and I know University educated engineers who have worked for major companies such as Mabe and Thyssen Krupp for 10 plus years and they earn one earns 35,000 pesos a month or 1,874.00 dollars a month and the other earns 30,000 pesos a month or 1,605.00 a month. Are you kidding me? These University educated engineers can’t even earn 2,000 dollars a month after 10 plus years working for a major company. As ridiculous as the per day of 200 pesos is the engineering pay is even more ridiculous! People deserve a livable wage either as regular workers or white collar workers. I’m sorry this is sickening and should be criminal!
    When NAFTA dies the Mexican people should look in the national mirror and see that it was the Mexican government that killed NAFTA and that keeps the Mexican people poor!!

    • Dave Warren

      Generally speaking the rich are so wealthy and entitled here . They whine incessantly about paying next to nothing for a hard day of labor. They can afford it but won’t do it. A decent daily wage would improve everything here. It would take the desperation away that leads to crime. The political class gets kickbacks to keep wages low. Everything runs on graft.

      • From South of the Border

        Dave right on! Some people like to be delusional and want to blame Trump and or maybe Trudeau, but the wages in Mexico are on the Mexican government and on the so called sindicatos aka so called unions down here! Your analysis is correct on all counts..Great Job!!

  • Article 123 of the Mexican Constitution guarantees that “The general minimum wages must be sufficient to satisfy the normal material, social, and cultural needs of the head of a family and to provide for the compulsory education of his children.” If members of the PRI government are working to satisfy the petulant demands of the US’s first Twitter President, then those people are acting contrary to the interests of the legal framework which grants the Mexican government legitimacy. If Trump demands labor concessions that would cause to lower the minimum wage even further, then it is incumbent for the Mexican representatives to the NAFTA negotiations to stand firm for the workers of Mexico. A “free trade” agreement isn’t about given one country an advantage. Trump only wants what is best for him and his interests. Perhaps it is time for Mexico to recommend that NAFTA agreement is temporarily paused until stable leadership has been restored to the United States.

    • David Nichols

      Trump and Trudeau are both pushing for HIGHER wages for Mexican workers…has your TDS blinded you to the fact that both Canada and the USA want NAFTA to include more equitable treatment for Mexican workers…?

    • From South of the Border

      Keith, Are you on something? Are you spaced out? Your quote from the Mexican constitution, if you think that the average wage you’ll find in the factories in different factories 200 pesos 250 pesos a day is ” sufficient to satisfy the normal material, social and cultural needs of a family” Then you must be delusional! From what I’ve read in the Toronto Star and the Toronto Sun Trudeau is basically backing Trump on higher wages for Mexican workers as a condition of continuing NAFTA. The position of both Canada and the U.S. is a 600 peso a day minimum wage, that comes out as about 620 dollars a month or 12,000 pesos a month minimum wage. Your idea that Trump or Trudeau are asking for the lowering of the present minimum wage in Mexico is, so delusional as to be pathetic. Do you even follow the news. Did you even read the article and what it said?
      This is typical “Trump derangement syndrome ” stuff you escribe to him the oposite as to what he is trying to do! You even fail to understand that on this issue of raising the wages of Mexicans Trudeau is actually supporting Trump! Learn to read, before writing ridiculous drivel it might save you from looking like a Jerk!
      By the way how do I know what is being paid in the factories in different cities such as San Luis Potosi or Queretaro. I teach English to engineers and other people in these factories so I have a first hand knowledge of the pay rates in said factories. Grow up and stop blaming Trump for things where he and Trudeau are trying to help not hurt the average Mexican worker.

