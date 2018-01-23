MX loses some allure for international CEOs

Mexico drops five places in annual survey of attractive countries for investment

International investors don’t see Mexico being nearly as attractive as last year, according to the latest PwC CEO Survey.

Mexico dropped from eighth to 13th in the ranking of the world’s most attractive economies, which also found that although business leaders share a short-term optimism they are also more anxious about business, economic and societal threats.

The annual survey was presented yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

PwC’s senior country partner for Mexico, Mauricio Hurtado, said this country’s results stem from uncertainty over fiscal reform in the United States and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But he also suggested that 2018 will not only bring challenges but “good opportunities” as well.

There was no change in the survey’s No. 1 ranking: the United States continues to lead as the most attractive country in which to invest, aided by that country’s new tax reform.

Mexico’s other North American trade partner saw its ranking improve. While Mexico dropped five places, Canada moved up six from 15th to ninth.

Following the U.S. were China, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Source: El Financiero (sp)