NAFTA partners Mexico and US are in agreement on World Cup soccer

There are some bitter differences between Mexico and the United States over subjects such as trade and border walls but on one point they are united: World Cup soccer.

In fact, all three partners in the North American Free Trade Agreement — Mexico, the U.S. and Canada — are on the same side for the 2026 World Cup championship. Last year, they agreed to bid on jointly hosting it. It would be the first time that three countries have done so.

Yesterday, their efforts got a boost — of sorts — when U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Twitter that “the U.S. has put together a strong bid with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup.”

But he completed the tweet with a veiled threat against countries that might not support the bid.

“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”

Mexico’s president took advantage of the situation to point to soccer’s unifying effect.

Enrique Peña Nieto retweeted Trump’s post and wrote: “We may have differences, but soccer brings us together. Together we are supporting the candidacy of Mexico, Canada and the United States to host the 2026 World Cup.”

However, soccer’s international governing body, trying to clean things up after a big corruption scandal, pointed to its rule book today in response, suggesting there should be no political interference in the process.

A USA Today sports writer suggested that although Trump was presumably trying to help he might have put the joint bid in jeopardy.

“Trump’s outburst would appear to be a clear case of political interference, laced as it was with veiled threats to withdraw international support from countries refusing to back the three-pronged proposal known as the United Bid,” Martin Rogers wrote.

The FIFA Congress is scheduled to meet on June 13 in Russia, where it will choose between Morocoo and the joint United Bid for the 2026 host. The winner will be decided by a majority of the 207 votes, but the congress can also decide to reject both candidates and order the process to start over.

Meanwhile, this year’s World Cup is being held in Russia starting June 14. Mexico’s first game is against Germany three days later.

Source: La Razón (sp), USA Today (en)