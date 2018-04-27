NAFTA push misses China talks deadline, officials to meet May 7

Efforts to conclude talks before a US trade trip to China were unsuccessful

A push to reach a tentative NAFTA deal before a United States trade trip to China next week has fallen short, the news agency Bloomberg reported today.

Mexico Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Washington today for the last time before a trade delegation led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin departs for talks in Beijing.

Both Guajardo and Freeland said after the meeting that more progress had been made and that more sections of a revised North American Free Trade Agreement are almost completed.

The three officials will next meet on May 7 after Lighthizer has returned from China.

In the interim, lower-level officials will continue to hold technical talks but Freeland said that no deal will be made before the next ministerial meeting.

Officials had targeted a May 1 completion date because of the China trip and the expiry on that date of a temporary tariff exemption for Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum exports to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested last month that the ongoing tariff exemptions for its NAFTA partners could be conditional on reaching a new trade deal that better favors the United States.

However, the chief negotiators from both Mexico and Canada downplayed the risk of being hit with permanent metal tariffs, although neither Guajardo or Freeland elaborated on what if any assurances the Trump administration had given them.

The former described the North American steel sector as “strong” and told reporters that “Ambassador Lighthizer knows very clearly our position and how we have to react if any measure is imposed on Mexico.”

“It will not be in the best interest of any country to be treated as the rest of the world,” he added.

Guajardo’s hint at retaliatory measures if the tariff exemption is not extended goes beyond rhetoric, according to Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed source familiar with Mexico’s trade strategy.

The source said that Mexico already has a list of American products it would tax, and it includes items it believes are politically sensitive in the United States.

Freeland described the metal tariffs issue as “a completely separate track” from NAFTA, adding “we believe there is no justification whatsoever for tariffs or quotas on Canadian steel or aluminum as a national security consideration.”

In addition to the short-term obstacles provided by the U.S. China trip and the metal tariffs, reaching an updated in-principle NAFTA agreement also faces time pressures.

Mexico’s presidential election is just over two months away, while U.S. trade law timelines mean that if a new deal is not made this month it is unlikely to have enough time to pass the current Congress as Lighthizer hopes.

Guajardo said today that chapters on technical barriers to trade, state-owned enterprises, financial services and the environment are almost concluded, adding that “with a little additional effort, we can finish and get them out of the way.

Speaking during his tour of Europe, President Enrique Peña Nieto said that a new NAFTA agreement is just weeks away. But the economy secretary was more circumspect and did not specify any timeframe to conclude the negotiations.

“We will have an agreement when the quality of the agreement is good for the three countries,” he said.

Mexico and the European Union reached an updated trade agreement Saturday while Mexico was one of 11 Pacific Rim countries that formally entered into a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact last month.

Source: Bloomberg (en), El Financiero (sp)