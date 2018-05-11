The funeral this week for a slain candidate in Guerrero. The funeral this week for a slain candidate in Guerrero.

Narcos seek to control elections of mayors, Congress: governor

Criminal gangs want to control municipal governments, state lawmakers

Friday, May 11, 2018
A joint state and federal security operation is being prepared for Tierra Caliente, where the problem is serious, the governor said.
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES