Nayarit music festival now in its 18th year

Eighteen years after a tiny, homegrown music festival was held in a resident’s back yard, the San Pancho Music Festival is going strong.

Held in the Nayarit town whose official name is San Francisco, the festival will bring musicians from Mexico, the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Due to the generosity of the artists and the contributions by volunteers and donors there is no admission charge to the event, which takes place this year February 23-25.

Performances take place on two stages — minimizing waiting times between acts — in the town’s Plaza del Sol between 5:00 and 11:00pm each day, and food and beverages are served by vendors on-site.

There is some seating available but festival-goers are advised to take chairs with them.

San Pancho, which calls itself the “cultural center of Nayarit,” is located about 50 kilometers north of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, on federal highway 200.

No information regarding the artist lineup was available this week, but organizers say the information will be published soon on the festival’s website.

Mexico News Daily