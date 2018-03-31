New attraction reveals 450 years of mining

A new tourism initiative in Pachuca, Hidalgo, brings 450 years of the city’s mining history to life, allowing visitors to imagine the glory days of what was once one of the world’s most important mining centers.

The Ruta Arqueológica Minera, or Archaeological Mining Route, traverses the original neighborhoods of the state capital and features more than 35 industrial heritage sites from different periods of the city’s mining past.

Pachuca Mayor Yolanda Tellería initiated the urban renewal project with the aim of enabling visitors to discover the remnants of an industry that has lain dormant for more than half a century and learn about the different mining processes that were used in the city.

The project cost about 14 million pesos (US $770,000).

Tourists and locals alike can appreciate Pachuca’s mining history on the route through the relics and remains of abandoned mines, the brick chimneys and masonry of old smelters — known as haciendas de beneficio — and the Franciscan aqueducts.

Pachuca’s fortunes long ebbed and flowed on the success of its mining operations.

In 1554, Bartolomé de Medina invented a method to extract silver from ore. Known as the patio process, the method uses mercury amalgamation to recover the precious metal and helped many mining entrepreneurs make their fortunes.

One of them was Spanish-born mining magnate Pedro Romero de Terreros — the Count of Regla — who became one of the richest men in the world in the 18th century after investing in and developing the mining industry in Pachuca.

In partnership with José Alejandro Bustamente y Bustillo, he created a mining and agricultural empire that included more than 100 mines, 14 ranches and 11 smelting plants.

Later, the English brought the first steam engine to be used in Mexico, where it was put to work draining water out of mineral deposits.

In 1849, a 50-year period began during which mining in Pachuca accounted for half of all the silver extracted in Mexico.

Hundreds of miners from Cornwall, England, also migrated to Pachuca and the nearby town of Real de Monte in the 19th century, introducing both Cornish pasties and soccer to the country.

At the start of the 20th century, the United States Smelting, Refining and Mining Company arrived and began acquiring interests in the city’s mining industry.

The company implemented the use of electricity in the industry and also developed a subterranean transportation network to move minerals that consisted of more than 8,000 kilometers of interconnected tunnels between Pachuca and Real del Monte.

But by the middle of the century mining activity in Pachuca had started to decline.

Today — just two kilometers from the city center and just over an hour’s drive from Mexico City — visitors can re-engage with Pachuca’s rich mining past by traveling along the Ruta Arqueológica Minera.

