New bus service now running in Guanajuato

20 new buses are operating in the state's industrial corridor

Getting around certain parts of Guanajuato without a vehicle should now be easier and faster: a new interurban bus service linking several cities in the state began operations yesterday.

State Governor Miguel Márquez Márquez officially opened the first stage of the “Unebus” service, which will provide transportation in Guanajuato’s industrial corridor.

The service started with four routes that will operate in both directions: Purísima – León, Purísima – Guanajuato, León – Guanajuato and León – Silao – Guanajuato.

Travelers wishing to travel to intermediate points in the municipalities of San Francisco del Rincón, Purísima del Rincón, León, Silao and Guanajuato will also benefit from the new option.

Each route will offer both express and ordinary services.

“. . . It will be a project that will help the whole state of Guanajuato but above all the industrial corridor where we have the most movement,” Márquez said.

The service will initially operate with 20 buses, all equipped with 42 reclining seats, air conditioning, internet capability and USB charging ports at each seat. Eventually the Unebus fleet will grow to 48.

The first phase of the new transportation project was backed by government investment of more that 159 million pesos (US $8.5 million) that was used to upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure, including the state’s roads.

Private investors also contributed around 200 million pesos (US $10.7 million) to purchases the buses and other equipment.

More than 26,000 people are expected to travel on the new services on a daily basis and commuting times will be cut by between 15 and 20 minutes on the longer routes, Márquez said.

“This is a project that we have to make ours, it’s a project that has to belong to the citizens, it’s not a government project, it’s a project of the families of Guanajuato,” the governor declared.

He described the service as “comfortable, efficient and decent,” adding that it comes at “a good price.”

A ticket for a trip between Léon and Guanajuato costs 58 pesos (US $3) and 31 pesos from León to Silao.

A mobile application for Android and iOS allowing passengers to access information about timetables, routes and stops was also developed and is available for download free of charge.

