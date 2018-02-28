New campaign targets Mexican-Americans

Mexico’s tourism secretary has officially launched a marketing campaign designed to attract Americans of Mexican descent and other Spanish-speaking United States residents to visit the country.

At an event yesterday in Los Angeles, California, Enrique de la Madrid said the “Viajemos Todos Por México” (Let’s All Travel Through Mexico) initiative in the United States is part of a wider effort to continue to grow Mexico’s tourism industry.

“Our mission is to ensure that Mexico continues to sustain its track record of above-industry average growth for many years to come, and this includes seeking new ways to engage specific markets and audience segments that present opportunities for the industry,” he said.

“Viajemos Todos Por México” started as a national campaign in 2016 that aimed to encourage Mexicans to travel more within their own country.

It proved successful and local tour operators who developed packages and programs to complement the initiative also benefited.

More than 200 destinations will be featured in the “Mexican Routes” guides that will form part of the campaign’s new rollout and more than 1,000 tourism packages will be offered to potential travelers.

“Mexico is known for being one of the friendliest places in the world for visitors, and as part of our ongoing efforts to invite everyone to visit Mexico in 2018, we extend this invitation to Mexican-Americans . . .” the tourism secretary said.

Mexico’s pueblos mágicos, or magical towns, will also be a central component of the campaign and de la Madrid hinted that an additional nine towns could be granted the special designation this year to bring the total to 120.

Statistics show that Mexican-Americans tend to travel internationally 2.5 times more than the average U.S. citizen, meaning that they make up a lucrative travel market that Mexico is keen to capture more of.

“. . . they travel internationally a great deal, and we want to inspire them to come, learn more about their heritage and see all that Mexico has to offer,” de la Madrid said.

The tourism secretary announced last week that a record number of international tourists visited Mexico last year but added that the figure could continue to grow to reach 50 million annual visitors by 2021.

More than 300 people attended the event in Los Angeles yesterday including representatives from U.S. and Mexican tourism companies, community and industry leaders and members of the press.

Mexican Tourism Board CEO Hector Flores and Carlos García de Alba, the consul general in Los Angeles, co-hosted the event with de la Madrid.

Further promotional events for the U.S. campaign will be held in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami.

Source: Travel Pulse (en)