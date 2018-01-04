New Canadian flights arrive in Acapulco

A Canadian government travel warning for the state of Guerrero failed to deter hundreds of tourists who arrived in the city of Acapulco yesterday on new flights from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two flights — one from Toronto and the other from Montreal — touched down in the coastal city known as the Pearl of the Pacific, the first of weekly flights that will run until March.

The Montreal flight was the first direct service from that city to the Acapulco International Airport in 10 years.

Toronto-based, low-cost carrier Sunwing Airlines operates both services.

The 189 passengers on the flight from Montreal were greeted by a welcoming party that included state Governor Héctor Astudillo.

Astudillo “baptized” the airplane by showering it with water from two tankers while passengers were welcomed into the terminal with traditional Guerrero folk music and gifts of local crafts and samples of mezcal.

Both planes were full.

Another new service between Toronto and Acapulco began last month when Air Transat launched weekly flights.

The Canadian government travel advisory warns Canadian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the state of Guerrero (including Acapulco but excluding Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco) due to the high levels of violence fueled by organized crime.

The state recorded the third highest number of homicides per capita in Mexico last year.

The advisory also warns against non-essential travel to the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas, with some cities such as Monterrey and Mazatlán excluded from the advice.

The general warning for Mexico advises travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution” while visiting the country.

Source: El Sur (sp)