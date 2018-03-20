New health center abandoned by state

A 30-million-peso health center in the state of México that was touted as an important infrastructure project of former governor Eruviel Ávila was never completed and now lies abandoned.

On January 10, 2013, the state government started construction on the Specialized Primary Health Care Center (CEAPS) in the community of San Nicolás Bateas, located in the municipality of Santiago Tianguistenco.

When operational, state authorities said, the facility would provide general medical consultations, dentistry services, laboratory testing and a birthing center to residents of the municipality, located around 30 kilometers southeast of state capital Toluca.

Investment on the project increased annually to reach a total of more than 31.7 million pesos (almost US $1.7 million) in 2017.

But despite the increased spending, the building was abandoned last year in a half-finished state and there is no certainty that it will ever be completed.

Ávila left office in September after elections last May and was succeeded by another Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) governor, Alfredo del Mazo Maza.

However, whether the latter moves to restart the project remains to be seen.

Curiously, the health care center in San Nicolás Bateas was the only CEAPS facility that was left unfinished during Ávila’s six-year term which started in 2011.

A total of 14 CEAPS clinics were built during the ex-governor’s administration and 12 of them were completed with smaller investments than the amount that was allocated to the Santiago Tianguistenco project.

One in the municipality of Teoloyucan cost just five million pesos (US $267,000) yet provides medical services to 84,500 residents, over 70,000 more people than those who would benefit from a similar facility in Santiago Tianguistenco.

Source: Reforma (sp)