New highways opened in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Riscalillo highway 'one of most beautiful in the country:' governor

Two new stretches of highway in the Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa area of Guerrero were officially opened yesterday by the state governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 115-million-peso (US $6.2-million) Cerro del Vigía-Riscalillo-Playa Larga scenic highway links the two Pacific Coast resort towns while the second 28-million-peso (US $1.5-million) road runs between Playa Blanca and the airport.

Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores described the former seven-kilometer stretch as one of the most beautiful highways in the country and said that “without a doubt it will give Zihuatanejo a new boost in the tourism sector.”

A video showing off the road’s expansive ocean views was released via the governor’s Twitter account with the aim of attracting visitors to the region.

The airport road is nine kilometers long and will benefit an estimated 6,850 residents.

Astudillo told reporters that his administration is committed to completing more infrastructure projects in the Costa Grande region of the state.

“. . . We’re going to reach an agreement to establish mechanisms that allow us to progress, during my administration, on the development of this zone which has important and beautiful attractions that assure it a great future,” he said.

The governor also explained that the federal Secretariat of Tourism will announce on April 15 whether Zihuatanejo has been accepted as a pueblo mágico (magical town), a status that could also increase visitor numbers.

If the magical designation is granted, Astudillo said it will be necessary to find funds to improve and maintain the town’s appearance.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Financiero (sp)

Les comparto cómo quedó la escénica Riscalillo, en Zihuatanejo; una gran inversión para un gran destino turístico. pic.twitter.com/q0s3YGMcce — Héctor Astudillo (@HectorAstudillo) March 23, 2018

Scenic Riscalillo highway in Guerrero.