New Nayarit highway links Jala, Compostela

54-kilometer stretch reduces travel time between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, February 14, 2018

A new 5-billion-peso (US $269 million) stretch of highway in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit will help to reduce travel time between Guadalajara and the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

The four-lane, 54-kilometer road runs between the municipalities of Jala and Compostela, cutting the journey between the two tourist destinations to just over 30 minutes.

An additional 14-kilometer stretch of road goes into the center of the second of the two pueblos mágicos, or magic towns.

The federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) estimates that more than 6,400 vehicles will use the new road on a daily basis and it will benefit 110,000 residents who live in the region.

At an official opening ceremony yesterday, President Enrique Peña Nieto said that 39 of 52 highway projects his administration committed to build have now been completed.

“This government has gone to work and it has fulfilled [its commitments], that is what we have done in the whole country,” he said.

The president also recognized the impact that the new highway will have on improving connectivity between the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Both Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Vallarta will receive a boost in tourist numbers similar to when the highway between Mexico City and Acapulco first opened, Peña Nieto said.

Federal Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza added that the new highway will help to reduce the number of accidents in the region.

Ruiz also recognized the efforts of the construction companies that worked on the project and praised the contribution of the state-owned development bank Banobras and the National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin).

Ruiz said that another new stretch of highway in Nayarit between Las Varas and Compostela is 90% complete and will open in July and that construction of the 90-kilometer Las Varas-Vallarta highway will start soon.

The transportation chief said the federal government has allocated more than 20 billion pesos to the state to undertake long-awaited highway projects.

When other new sections of highway in Nayarit have been completed, the travel time between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta will be reduced from about five hours to two and a half.

The governors of Nayarit and Jalisco also attended yesterday’s opening ceremony and spoke of the economic, safety and time-saving benefits that the new highway will bring.

Source: Transportes y Turismo (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • Crewlaw

    Well good for the ‘Guadalajarans’, a shorter drive to the beach is always a good thing in my book.

  • WestCoastHwy

    How much are the tolls? What is this articles worth if there is no mention of toll costs? It’s cheaper and safer to fly then to risk your life on Mexican roads and have to pay more for it. But then again, living where you work, play, party and hire hookers you don’t need to be exposed to Mexican roads. Only when I need to fly out of my Mexican compound to my other compounds do I need to travel to the airport which is conveniently close by. Not sure if I would feel comfortable driving on autopistas with Mexicans.

  • Mike S

    When this highway is totally finished it will be an economic boom to the PV area. The retirement communities around Lake Chapala will boom too. PV summers are unbearable and people from there will flock to the nice cooler summer weather of the GDL area. Ex-pats from PV will “summer” at Lake Chapala. Tolls will likely be in the $30 dollar range- much less than cabs to the airport and flying and then renting a car. And if several people are traveling WAY LESS than flying…and probably not much difference in “home to home” travel time.

