New Year’s Eve bullets wound 11 in Sonora

One victim of stray bullets is in danger of losing an eye

Trigger-happy New Year’s partiers left a tally of 11 gunshot victims in the northern state of Sonora, including five minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the state security control center C4, two children aged six and nine were wounded in Ciudad Obregón while they were playing outside their homes.

Their injuries were not serious and the two were released from hospital the same night.

In Agua Prieta, a 65-year-old woman was struck in the elbow while inside her home and an 11-year-old girl, who was asleep at the time, was hit by a bullet that tore through the ceiling and hit her in the cheek.

She was transferred to a local hospital for treatment but subsequently sent to Hermosillo due to the severity of the injury. There are fears that she might lose an eye.

In the municipality of Nogales three more injuries were reported. In one case a 45-year-old man was in bed when a bullet came through the metal roof and struck him in the stomach. He is expected to remain in hospital for the next 15 days.

There were three more cases in Navojoa, including a 17-year-old, and a nine-year-old resident of San Luis Río Colorado was another victim.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incidents.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Imparcial (sp)