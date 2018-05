A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City at 9:15 last night, triggering quake alerts and sending people swarming into the streets, but no damage has been reported.

Initially reported as having a magnitude of 5.6, the tremor’s epicenter was near Ometepc, Guerrero, about 300 kilometers south of Mexico City.

The quake was felt in at least four other states – Oaxaca, Guerrero, México and Chiapas.

