No foul play in deaths of US family: relative

Bodies found in a Tulum condo are those of missing family

Foul play is not believed to have been a factor in the deaths of four people in a condominium in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Early this morning officials found the bodies of two adults and two children believed to be a family from Creston, Iowa, from whom there had been no contact since Thursday of last week.

A family member posted on Facebook that there was no indication of violence in the deaths of Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp.

“The Sharps have been located,” wrote Ashli Peterson late this morning. “They were found last night in their condo deceased. There was no foul play! At this time this is all the information we have.”

Another family member posted that it appeared the family died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities in Tulum issued a brief statement this afternoon confirming there were no signs of violence against the four victims or in the room.

Unofficially they said the bodies of the two children were found early this morning in the condo’s living room where it appeared they had been watching television, and the adults were in the bedroom. The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

They were discovered after family members filed a missing persons report with the United States embassy in Mexico City, which contacted authorities in Quintana Roo.

Peterson had issued an appeal on Facebook last night looking for information about the family, reporting that they had not returned to the U.S. on Wednesday as planned.

