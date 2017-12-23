No more monitoring; bracelet caused stress

Life keeps getting better for the former teachers’ union boss who is awaiting corruption charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after a ruling that allowed Elba Esther Gordillo Morales to await trial under house arrest, a federal judge agreed to her request to be exempted from having to wear an electronic ankle bracelet that allowed authorities to keep tabs on her.

She complained that it was causing her “unease and anxiety.”

Gordillo said the device would vibrate “for no apparent reason” during the night, affecting her sleep.

Widely known as “La Maestra,” Gordillo has been in custody for almost five years, first in the medical wing of a penitentiary and then in an exclusive Mexico City hospital.

A week ago, the former leader of the SNTE teachers’ union left the MediAccess Clinic in Lomas de Chapultepec and moved in to an apartment she owns in the upscale Polanco district.

The conditions of her house arrest included wearing the ankle monitor 24/7 and the posting of federal guards. Leaving the building is forbidden and her use of telecommunications is strictly controlled.

Only a handful of people can visit, including a few relatives and her medical and legal teams. She also had to surrender her passport.

Gordillo led the teachers’ union for 24 years and now faces charges of embezzlement in connection with the disappearance of 2 billion pesos in union funds. She was at one time a senior official in the Institutional Revolutionary Party and founded the New Alliance Party.