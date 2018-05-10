No protection for archaeological sites in Guadalupe Sierra

Sites have been pillaged and overrun by urban development, archaeologist says

Archaeological sites in the Guadalupe sierra of México state have fallen prey to pillaging and indiscriminate urban development, reducing them by at least 20%, says one of the authors of a new book.

The loss of the cultural heritage located in the hills to the north of Mexico City was first denounced in the 1970s but little has been done about it, said archaeologist María de la Asunción García Samper during the launch of a new book about the area.

She listed several archaeological sites that are now lost forever, including a pre-Hispanic shrine where human sacrifice took place. It was located in an area were telecommunications towers now sit atop Chiquihuite hill in the borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

Farther east, in what is now the municipality of Coacalco, there was a teocalli, a type of temple that typically stood on a truncated pyramid.

“This archaeological site has disappeared, but there are photographs that prove it was there,” said García, adding that the caves of Tulpetlac, in Ecatepec, had suffered the same fate.

At the last site, there had been a stone carved in the shape of a mammoth but it has been destroyed, she said.

Not yet lost but irreparably damaged is the cave of the Tecotines, which contains a bas-relief depiction of the Náhuatl deity Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli, the morning star.

The archaeological sites in the sierra were discovered fortuitously over the years, García said, but have since been ” pillaged and destroyed.”

She suggested that the National Institute of Anthropology and History [INAH] compile a catalog to ensure the sites’ conservation.

Representatives of environmental groups said it was too late for the Guadalupe sierra to become a relevant archaeological site like Malinalco or the Templo Mayor, although it could have been saved “from the greed of construction firms that were aided by government.”

Still, they said, the sierra continues to have some archaeological importance along with environmental relevance due to its wildlife. “We call for the rescue of what still exists and of what has yet to be discovered.”

