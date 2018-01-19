Nominee would be first woman on board

Irene Espinosa Castellano will make history as the first woman to sit on the board of the Bank of México if the Senate approves her appointment as the central bank’s deputy governor.

President Enrique Peña Nieto put Castellanos’ name forward yesterday to fill the vacancy created when Alejandro Díaz de León was promoted to governor of the bank, replacing Agustín Carstens, who left to head the Bank for International Settlements.

An economist, Espinosa had served as the treasurer of the federation since April 2009. She studied economics at the Autonomous Technology Institute of México (ITAM), where she also obtained a master’s degree in public policy.

She taught there as a professor of economics in the late 1990s.

“She will inject a lot of freshness into the Bank of México,” said Jonathan Heath, an independent economist. “She is not an expert in monetary policy but has a solid economic education and is very smart.”

She has worked in the Finance Secretariat since 2007, prior to which she was the Mexico and Dominican Republic liaison at the Inter-American Development Bank.

Source: Milenio (sp), Dow Jones (en)